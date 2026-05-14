Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $153.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lear from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.54.

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Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,815. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Lear has a 12 month low of $86.14 and a 12 month high of $142.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.Lear's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $214,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $251,370. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,891.91. This represents a 30.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,687. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lear by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 942.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear’s potential Russell 1000 Index inclusion is generating investor interest and could lead to index-driven demand for the shares. Lear’s Hidden Strength In Russell 1000 Index Buzz

Lear’s potential Russell 1000 Index inclusion is generating investor interest and could lead to index-driven demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI and trading-related articles in the news flow do not appear to have a direct impact on Lear’s fundamentals or share price.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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