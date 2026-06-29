Lee Dickson Brading Sells 4,426 Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 4,426 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $731,130.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,505 shares in the company, valued at $51,622,700.95. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lee Dickson Brading also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $945,071.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $629,748.00.

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Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.70. 647,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,273. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SEZL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 321.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 88,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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