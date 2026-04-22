Leerink Partners Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $171.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $147.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company's previous close.

RVMD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.06.

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Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 420,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,848. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $155.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $427,962.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 295,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,386,193.04. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaolin Wang sold 2,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $199,954.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,947.24. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,532. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 681.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company's stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 136,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company's stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,019 shares of the company's stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 87.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 RASolute‑302 topline results reportedly showed a statistically significant overall survival (OS) and progression‑free survival (PFS) benefit for daraxonrasib vs standard chemotherapy; detailed results will be presented in a plenary session at ASCO (May 31). This is material clinical validation that supports the drug’s commercial/regulatory potential. ASCO Plenary Announcement

Phase‑3 RASolute‑302 topline results reportedly showed a statistically significant overall survival (OS) and progression‑free survival (PFS) benefit for daraxonrasib vs standard chemotherapy; detailed results will be presented in a plenary session at ASCO (May 31). This is material clinical validation that supports the drug’s commercial/regulatory potential. Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 1/2 clinical data for daraxonrasib (first‑line metastatic PDAC) and preclinical data on RM‑055 were accepted for presentation at AACR — continued positive data flow across the pipeline supports long‑term upside. AACR Data Release

Updated Phase 1/2 clinical data for daraxonrasib (first‑line metastatic PDAC) and preclinical data on RM‑055 were accepted for presentation at AACR — continued positive data flow across the pipeline supports long‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: multiple firms have buy/outperform ratings (HC Wainwright, Stifel, others) and recent median price targets sit above the current level, which underpins upside expectations. Analyst Consensus

Analyst support remains strong: multiple firms have buy/outperform ratings (HC Wainwright, Stifel, others) and recent median price targets sit above the current level, which underpins upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Daraxonrasib holds FDA Breakthrough and Orphan Drug designations and is in multiple registrational programs — these designations speed review but do not guarantee approval or commercialization timing. Quiver Summary

Daraxonrasib holds FDA Breakthrough and Orphan Drug designations and is in multiple registrational programs — these designations speed review but do not guarantee approval or commercialization timing. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (dozens of sales, no recent insider purchases), which can signal founder/exec liquidity or trigger investor concern about near‑term selling pressure. Insider / Institutional Activity

Significant insider selling has been reported (dozens of sales, no recent insider purchases), which can signal founder/exec liquidity or trigger investor concern about near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional trimming by several major managers in recent quarters has reduced a portion of the ownership base, which can exacerbate downside on news or during profit‑taking. Institutional Moves

Large institutional trimming by several major managers in recent quarters has reduced a portion of the ownership base, which can exacerbate downside on news or during profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed EPS expectations and the company remains unprofitable — clinical success is a high bar and regulatory/commercial risks remain; investors often de‑risk positions until full datasets and safety profiles are presented. Earnings Context / Coverage

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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