Leerink Partners Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $106.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Leerink Partners' price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.35.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,699 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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