Legacy Housing (LEGH) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Legacy Housing to announce earnings of $0.6830 per share and revenue of $59.9140 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.82 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,927 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. Zacks Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Legacy Housing from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEGH

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. designs, builds and markets factory-built homes, focusing on both single-section and multi-section manufactured housing products. The company offers a range of floor plans and customization options, including energy-efficient features and accessible design elements. Its core business activities encompass in-house design, procurement of building materials, plant-based construction and nationwide distribution through an independent network of retail partners.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Legacy Housing operates in key regions across the southeastern and southwestern United States.

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