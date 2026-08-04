Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given "Add" Rating at Peel Hunt

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "add" rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Peel Hunt's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 265.29.

Get Legal & General Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 303.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 59.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 217.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 310.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,683 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £10,570.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,705. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Legal & General Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Legal & General Group wasn't on the list.

While Legal & General Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here