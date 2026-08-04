Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £220.46 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail purchased 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 per share, with a total value of £220.46.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Andrew Kail purchased 78 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £223.86.

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew Kail acquired 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 per share, with a total value of £219.76.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

LGEN traded down GBX 1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 302.78. 16,554,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,423,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.62. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 217.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 310. The company has a market capitalization of £16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an "add" rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 265.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

Key Legal & General Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, implying further upside from recent levels and providing a positive near-term signal for Legal & General Group (LGEN) . Digital Look broker views

Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, implying further upside from recent levels and providing a positive near-term signal for . Positive Sentiment: Non-executive director Mark Jordy purchased 3,494 shares at approximately GBX 303, worth £10,586.82. The transaction follows additional purchases in June and July, potentially signaling management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Insider buying report

Non-executive director Mark Jordy purchased 3,494 shares at approximately GBX 303, worth £10,586.82. The transaction follows additional purchases in June and July, potentially signaling management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Positive Sentiment: Legal & General repurchased and canceled 1.75 million ordinary shares. Buybacks reduce the share count and can support earnings per share and shareholder returns, while the accompanying voting-rights update confirms the capital reduction. Share cancellation announcement

Legal & General repurchased and canceled 1.75 million ordinary shares. Buybacks reduce the share count and can support earnings per share and shareholder returns, while the accompanying voting-rights update confirms the capital reduction. Neutral Sentiment: The company admitted 169,845 new shares to the London Stock Exchange under an employee share scheme. The issuance is operationally routine but modestly offsets the benefit of share repurchases through limited dilution. Employee share scheme announcement

The company admitted 169,845 new shares to the London Stock Exchange under an employee share scheme. The issuance is operationally routine but modestly offsets the benefit of share repurchases through limited dilution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains divided. RBC and Jefferies maintain “underperform” ratings, while Citi is neutral and Berenberg is bullish. The reported consensus is “Hold” with an average GBX 256 target, well below current trading levels, suggesting valuation concerns could limit additional gains.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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