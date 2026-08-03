Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Mark Jordy Purchases 3,494 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,494 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 per share, with a total value of £10,586.82.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Mark Jordy acquired 3,683 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £10,570.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Mark Jordy acquired 980 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 per share, with a total value of £2,626.40.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 302.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,709,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,550,219. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 256.

Read Our Latest Report on LGEN

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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