Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £555,165.18 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail sold 204,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271, for a total value of £555,165.18.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Kail sold 85,011 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £216,778.05.

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Kail bought 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £218.94.

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Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 272.24 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 217.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.35.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Legal & General Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 243 to GBX 249 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 261.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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