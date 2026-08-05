Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from Legal & General Group's conference call:

Core operating EPS increased 11% year over year, exceeding the company’s 6%-9% full-year guidance range. L&G raised its interim dividend 2% to £0.0624 per share and had completed approximately £450 million of its £1.2 billion share buyback.

year over year, exceeding the company’s 6%-9% full-year guidance range. L&G raised its interim dividend 2% to £0.0624 per share and had completed approximately £450 million of its £1.2 billion share buyback. Asset management was the standout performer, with fee-related earnings up 37%, annualized net new revenue of £23 million, revenue margins rising to 9.6 basis points, and the cost-to-income ratio improving to 71% from 75%. Management said it remains on track for £500 million-£600 million of operating profit in 2028, with more than 80% fee-related.

Institutional retirement wrote or secured £5.7 billion of pension risk transfer business, but first-half new business margins declined to 4.2% and strain rose to 3.4% amid tight credit spreads and competition. Management emphasized pricing discipline and raised its asset-optimization expectation to more than £400 million annually, while maintaining a 14% minimum return hurdle.

Retail momentum remained strong, with workplace pension net flows up 35%, individual annuity premiums up 36%, and protection sales up 22%. End-to-end workplace profit more than doubled to £48 million, supporting the target to reach £180 million by 2028.

L&G reported a robust 201% solvency ratio, or 209% pro forma after refinancing, but expects it to move toward its 160%-190% operating range as capital is deployed for growth. Management also noted that PRT volumes may fluctuate by year and that future regulatory changes could affect the use of funded reinsurance.

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Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,125,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391,383. The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a current ratio of 59.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 217.20 and a one year high of GBX 310. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.91.

Key Legal & General Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Legal & General reported quarterly earnings of GBX 8.01 per share . Although the release did not provide a comparison with analyst estimates, the company reported a 15.89% return on equity, reinforcing its profitability profile. Legal and General earnings information

Legal & General reported quarterly earnings of . Although the release did not provide a comparison with analyst estimates, the company reported a 15.89% return on equity, reinforcing its profitability profile. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying is providing an additional confidence signal. Non-executive director Mark Jordy bought 3,494 shares for approximately £10,587 at GBX 303, while executive Andrew Kail purchased 73 shares for about £220 at GBX 302. Jordy has also made purchases in each of the previous two months. Legal and General insider buying

Insider buying is providing an additional confidence signal. Non-executive director Mark Jordy bought 3,494 shares for approximately £10,587 at GBX 303, while executive Andrew Kail purchased 73 shares for about £220 at GBX 302. Jordy has also made purchases in each of the previous two months. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased and canceled approximately 1.75 million ordinary shares under its ongoing buyback. A smaller share count can support earnings per share and signals continued capital returns to investors. Legal and General share buyback

The company repurchased and canceled approximately 1.75 million ordinary shares under its ongoing buyback. A smaller share count can support earnings per share and signals continued capital returns to investors. Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, indicating potential upside from recent trading levels. Peel Hunt Legal and General rating

Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price target, indicating potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Five senior executives increased their holdings through the company’s employee share plan, adding to the recent insider-ownership support. Executive share purchases

Five senior executives increased their holdings through the company’s employee share plan, adding to the recent insider-ownership support. Neutral Sentiment: Legal & General admitted 169,845 new shares connected with an employee scheme. The issuance partially offsets the buyback’s reduction in shares but is primarily an administrative matter. Employee scheme share listing

Legal & General admitted 169,845 new shares connected with an employee scheme. The issuance partially offsets the buyback’s reduction in shares but is primarily an administrative matter. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. RBC and Jefferies rate the stock “underperform,” while the broader consensus is “hold,” with average targets around GBX 256–265—below recent levels. This suggests valuation concerns could limit further gains despite the positive momentum.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Mark Jordy acquired 3,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 per share, for a total transaction of £10,586.82. Insiders have purchased 8,390 shares of company stock worth $2,444,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 308 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 265.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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