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Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Legal & General Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares moved above the 200‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 273.45 and last at GBX 272.20 on volume of 33,795,063 shares, above the 200‑day MA of GBX 252.64.
  • Analysts updated targets but remain cautious: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of GBX 261.67, while individual reports range from Buy to Sell and several firms have recently adjusted their targets.
  • Corporate actions and insider activity: the board approved a share buyback program, and insiders disclosed transactions — one bought 938 shares at GBX 267 while another sold 85,011 shares at GBX 255.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Legal & General Group.

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.64 and traded as high as GBX 273.45. Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 272.20, with a volume of 33,795,063 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 243 to GBX 249 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 261.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £2,504.46. Also, insider Andrew Kail sold 85,011 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £216,778.05. Insiders purchased a total of 6,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,202 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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