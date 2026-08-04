Legend Biotech (LEGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0563 per share and revenue of $355.9630 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 1,175,605 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,735. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $39.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Legend Biotech from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Legend Biotech to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ying Huang sold 5,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $82,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,868.16. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Legend Biotech by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,560,596 shares of the company's stock worth $55,386,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,790,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company's stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech NASDAQ: LEGN is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company's lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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