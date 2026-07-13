LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session's volume of 153,968 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5950 and had previously closed at $32.02.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Evercore raised shares of LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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LeGrand Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that LeGrand SA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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