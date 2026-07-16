LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Evercore raised LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

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LeGrand Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. LeGrand has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. LeGrand had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeGrand will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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