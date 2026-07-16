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LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • LeGrand SA has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on coverage from 10 brokerages. The breakdown includes one sell, six hold, two buy, and one strong buy rating.
  • Recent analyst moves have been mixed, with Evercore upgrading the stock to hold, Zacks Research cutting it to strong sell, and Citigroup reiterating a buy rating. Deutsche Bank kept a hold rating, while Barclays maintained overweight.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed $0.30 EPS on $2.99 billion in revenue, with revenue topping expectations but earnings missing slightly. Shares were last quoted at $32.20, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in LeGrand? Here are five stocks we like better.

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Evercore raised LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LGRDY

LeGrand Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. LeGrand has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. LeGrand had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeGrand will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

LeGrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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Analyst Recommendations for LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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