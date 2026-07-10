LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 127,837 shares, an increase of 3,541.0% from the June 15th total of 3,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get LeGrand alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on LGRDY

LeGrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 51,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,429. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. LeGrand has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeGrand will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeGrand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeGrand wasn't on the list.

While LeGrand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here