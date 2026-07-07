Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the aerospace company's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.69.

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Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Leidos has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,086,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $636,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,411,312 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $455,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,926,646 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $364,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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