Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BNP Paribas Exane from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company's current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.80.

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Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $128.44. 598,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Leidos has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.Leidos's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.200-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 381 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leidos reported quarterly revenue of $4.56 billion , up 7.2% year over year and above the $4.44 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.26 , exceeding expectations of approximately $2.91 and rising from $3.21 a year earlier. Leidos Delivers Strong Second Quarter and Enhances Full-Year Guidance

Leidos reported quarterly revenue of , up 7.2% year over year and above the $4.44 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was , exceeding expectations of approximately $2.91 and rising from $3.21 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the 2026 outlook, including revenue guidance of $18.2 billion to $18.4 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $12.20 to $12.50 . Expected operating cash flow was also increased to roughly $1.85 billion, while planned capital expenditures remain about $250 million. Leidos anticipates higher 2026 free cash flow

Management raised the 2026 outlook, including revenue guidance of and adjusted EPS guidance of . Expected operating cash flow was also increased to roughly $1.85 billion, while planned capital expenditures remain about $250 million. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was a major bullish factor: operating cash flow reached $793 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $761 million . Quarterly bookings totaled $4.9 billion, producing a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, while backlog reached $48.7 billion, including $10.2 billion funded.

Cash generation was a major bullish factor: operating cash flow reached and non-GAAP free cash flow was . Quarterly bookings totaled $4.9 billion, producing a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, while backlog reached $48.7 billion, including $10.2 billion funded. Positive Sentiment: Defense, homeland security and intelligence businesses continued to grow, supported by demand for defense technology, energy infrastructure, air-traffic-management solutions and intelligence mission support. LDOS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Defense Growth Amid Health Reset

Defense, homeland security and intelligence businesses continued to grow, supported by demand for defense technology, energy infrastructure, air-traffic-management solutions and intelligence mission support. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $356 million from $393 million a year earlier, and net margin fell to 7.8% from 9.2%, partly because of acquisition and joint-venture costs. Management also highlighted continued pressure and a reset in the Health segment, tempering the otherwise strong defense outlook. Acquisition and Joint Venture Costs Send Net Income Down

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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