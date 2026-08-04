LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from LeMaitre Vascular's conference call:

Q2 organic sales grew 10% , with growth of 12% excluding the temporary catheter recall comparison; operating income rose 26%, EPS increased 23% to $0.74, and operating margin reached a record 29%.

, with growth of 12% excluding the temporary catheter recall comparison; operating income rose 26%, EPS increased 23% to $0.74, and operating margin reached a record 29%. Artegraft was the fastest-growing product, with sales up 34% and representing 21% of revenue. International sales are expected to reach $11 million in 2026 versus $4 million in 2025, supported by additional country approvals, longer graft sizes, and expanded commercial infrastructure.

The company reported strong profitability and expansion in Europe, where localized warehouses and sales operations are contributing to significant shipping savings and year-over-year gross-margin gains of roughly 5 to 9 percentage points.

Full-year revenue guidance was reduced to $276.3 million and organic growth to 11%, reflecting a stronger U.S. dollar, continued Middle East-related export delays, and slower-than-expected cardiac allograft growth because of supply constraints. Operating income guidance was lowered to $76.8 million as the revenue shortfall flows through.

RestoreFlow and other cardiac allografts remain supply constrained, while the FDA identified additional quality-system observations at the New Jersey facility. The company says production and shipments have not been disrupted, but the QuickStitch project may now require a clinical trial, extending its timeline from quarters to years.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 405,320 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,427. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 398.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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