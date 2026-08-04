LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.1 million-$73.1 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 405,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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