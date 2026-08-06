LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LeMaitre Vascular traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2183950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMAT. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: LeMaitre reported second-quarter EPS of $0.74, up from $0.60 a year earlier, while revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

LeMaitre reported second-quarter EPS of $0.74, up from $0.60 a year earlier, while revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the year-over-year growth, the company maintained solid profitability, with a 24.35% net margin and 15.36% return on equity. However, the quarterly performance did not meet Wall Street’s targets. LeMaitre Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Despite the year-over-year growth, the company maintained solid profitability, with a 24.35% net margin and 15.36% return on equity. However, the quarterly performance did not meet Wall Street’s targets. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings miss is the primary catalyst for the sharp decline in LMAT shares. LeMaitre Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings miss is the primary catalyst for the sharp decline in LMAT shares. Negative Sentiment: LeMaitre reduced its outlook below consensus across multiple periods. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $2.84–$2.94 trails the $3.00 estimate, while revenue guidance of $274.3–$278.3 million is below the $279.9 million forecast. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also came in below expectations, and fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $0.75–$0.81 brackets or falls below the $0.79 consensus. Why LeMaitre Shares Are Falling

LeMaitre reduced its outlook below consensus across multiple periods. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $2.84–$2.94 trails the $3.00 estimate, while revenue guidance of $274.3–$278.3 million is below the $279.9 million forecast. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also came in below expectations, and fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $0.75–$0.81 brackets or falls below the $0.79 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment weakened following the report: Barrington Research downgraded LMAT from “outperform” to “market perform,” while Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $104 to $94 and assigned an “equal weight” rating. Wells Fargo Price Target Update

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 247,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $131,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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