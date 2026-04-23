LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.90 and traded as high as $114.60. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $112.80, with a volume of 94,397 shares trading hands.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,157.20. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $115,142.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $736,406.33. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,438 shares of company stock worth $23,062,911. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 381,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 231,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $72,541,000 after buying an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $51,351,000 after buying an additional 105,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here