LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS rose to $0.74 from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also maintained strong profitability, with a 24.35% net margin. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS rose to $0.74 from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also maintained strong profitability, with a 24.35% net margin. Positive Sentiment: LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record on August 20. The dividend equates to an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%, providing a modest shareholder-return benefit.

LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record on August 20. The dividend equates to an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%, providing a modest shareholder-return benefit. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarter and outlook on its Q2 2026 earnings call, giving investors additional context on operating trends and expectations. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the quarter and outlook on its Q2 2026 earnings call, giving investors additional context on operating trends and expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings shortfall is particularly important because LMAT trades at a relatively elevated valuation.

Q2 EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings shortfall is particularly important because LMAT trades at a relatively elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LeMaitre reduced its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of $2.84-$2.94 and revenue of $274.3-$278.3 million, below consensus estimates of $3.00 and $279.9 million, respectively. Third-quarter guidance was also below expectations, with EPS of $0.66-$0.71 versus $0.73 consensus and revenue of $66.3-$68.3 million versus $69.0 million. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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