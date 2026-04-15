LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.80.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $16,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,532,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,588,775.04. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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