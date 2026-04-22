Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $251.4960 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 76,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,028,272.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,026. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,265 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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