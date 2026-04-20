LendingClub (LC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $250.9590 million for the quarter. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. LendingClub's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on LC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the sale, the director owned 78,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,737.82. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,705 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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