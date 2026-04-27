LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LendingClub also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.800 EPS.

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LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,548. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research lowered LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on LC

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in LendingClub by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,870 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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