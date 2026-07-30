LENSAR (LNSR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect LENSAR to announce earnings of ($0.1650) per share and revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.38. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 183.19% and a net margin of 50.94%.The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

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LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LENSAR from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LENSAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LENSAR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNSR

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LENSAR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LENSAR by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a medical technology company specializing in advanced laser systems for ophthalmic surgery. Its flagship product, the LENSAR Laser System, combines proprietary three-dimensional imaging with precision-guided femtosecond laser delivery to perform critical steps in cataract procedures, including capsulotomy creation, lens fragmentation and corneal incisions.

Founded in 2005, LENSAR has concentrated its research and development efforts on enhancing surgical accuracy and patient outcomes in cataract treatment.

Further Reading

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