Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Leonardo DRS has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leonardo DRS to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

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Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 1,175,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Leonardo DRS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, above the $902 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 52% to $0.35, beating estimates of $0.27, while net earnings rose 59% to $86 million. Leonardo DRS Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, above the $902 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 52% to $0.35, beating estimates of $0.27, while net earnings rose 59% to $86 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and demand improved. Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% to $128 million, with margins expanding to 14.0%. Bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio and a record funded backlog of $5.1 billion, up 17% year over year. Leonardo DRS Announces Second-Quarter Results

Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% to $128 million, with margins expanding to 14.0%. Bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio and a record funded backlog of $5.1 billion, up 17% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. DRS increased 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $525 million-$540 million from $515 million-$530 million and adjusted EPS guidance to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30. Revenue guidance was maintained at $3.9 billion-$3.975 billion, and the outlook excludes the pending Raft acquisition. Leonardo DRS Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

DRS increased 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $525 million-$540 million from $515 million-$530 million and adjusted EPS guidance to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30. Revenue guidance was maintained at $3.9 billion-$3.975 billion, and the outlook excludes the pending Raft acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Raft expands DRS’s software capabilities. The company agreed to acquire data-fusion and mission-software provider Raft for $450 million in cash, targeting growth in artificial intelligence, data fusion and multi-domain mission systems. DRS also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. Leonardo DRS to Acquire Raft

The company agreed to acquire data-fusion and mission-software provider Raft for $450 million in cash, targeting growth in artificial intelligence, data fusion and multi-domain mission systems. DRS also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Key investor consideration: DRS held $270 million in cash and had no borrowings under its credit facility at quarter-end, but the cash-funded Raft transaction could reduce liquidity and increase execution or integration risk. With the stock trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may require continued strong growth to support further gains.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

Further Reading

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