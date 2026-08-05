Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) EVP Jason Rinsky Sells 3,864 Shares

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $177,009.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,080,245.61. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jason Rinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $175,355.05.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $181,152.55.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts: Sign Up

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.27 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,362 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Leonardo DRS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leonardo DRS wasn't on the list.

While Leonardo DRS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here