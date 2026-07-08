Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) EVP Sells $175,355.05 in Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $175,355.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,179.65. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jason Rinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $181,152.55.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 790,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,187. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.05 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 882 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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