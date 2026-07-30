Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.19 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $521,025.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,166.63. The trade was a 52.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,780.80. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock worth $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 29.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the company's stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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