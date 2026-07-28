Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 361605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $3,497,344.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 145,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,344.62. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,145,781.21. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,334,947 shares of company stock worth $31,119,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,304 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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