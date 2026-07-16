Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,620.16. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $98,592.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,297.48. The trade was a 21.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,204 shares of company stock worth $280,089. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,050,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,211 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,650,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,299,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,117,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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