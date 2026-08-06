Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Lexeo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $349.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $116,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,692,620.16. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Narinder Pal Bhalla sold 22,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $98,592.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,297.48. The trade was a 21.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 62,204 shares of company stock worth $280,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 370.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 929,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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