Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $3.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,821,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 991,073 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon's approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company's most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

Further Reading

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