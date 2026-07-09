LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Down 4.8% - Here's Why

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.6350. Approximately 417,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,756,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LG Display by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,043 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,040,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,862,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,354 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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