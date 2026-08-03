Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,069,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session's volume of 1,269,974 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8750 and had previously closed at $5.81.

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Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company's stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund NYSE: USA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of equity securities. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception, the fund offers investors access to both U.S. and international markets within a single vehicle. It is designed to appeal to those seeking a diversified equity strategy combined with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security.

The fund’s investment approach centers on a diversified mix of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), spanning large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap issuers.

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