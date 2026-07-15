Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.00. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.9650, with a volume of 1,506,552 shares changing hands.

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Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company's stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund NYSE: USA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of equity securities. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception, the fund offers investors access to both U.S. and international markets within a single vehicle. It is designed to appeal to those seeking a diversified equity strategy combined with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security.

The fund’s investment approach centers on a diversified mix of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), spanning large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap issuers.

Further Reading

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