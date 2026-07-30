Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($14.86) EPS for the quarter.

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Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 62.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

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