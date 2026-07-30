Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter.

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Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,855 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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