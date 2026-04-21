Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and traded as high as $58.18. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 2,219,712 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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