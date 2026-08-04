Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 3,333 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $59,827.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 770,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,828,285.10. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 9,999 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $258,874.11.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Stock sold 13,332 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $392,760.72.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $103,323.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $669,533.04.

Get Liberty Energy alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 6,443,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Liberty Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Energy wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here