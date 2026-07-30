Liberty Global (LILAK) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0235 per share and revenue of $1.0945 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion.

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Liberty Global Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John M. Winter bought 5,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $99,746.57. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 64,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,639.49. This trade represents a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 12,406,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $107,067,775.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,173,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,723,145.34. This represents a 141.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,820,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,249,631. Insiders own 9.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.45) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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