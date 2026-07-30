Liberty Latin America (LILA) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0046) per share and revenue of $1.0954 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,559,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,610,564.96. The trade was a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 164,914 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $1,001,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,276,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,163.86. This represents a 5.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,820,228 shares of company stock worth $121,249,631. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 727.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

Further Reading

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