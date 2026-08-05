Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion.

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Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA stock remained flat at $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 670,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 164,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,027.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,276,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,890,163.86. This represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter purchased 5,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,746.57. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 64,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,639.49. The trade was a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 14,820,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,249,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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