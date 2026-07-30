Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2608 per share and revenue of $960.5940 million for the quarter.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 0.6%

FWONA stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,203 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,547,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 50,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,541 shares of the company's stock worth $88,981,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FWONA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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