Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.4286.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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