Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.10, but opened at $94.79. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A shares last traded at $97.5290, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLYVA. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLYVA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter worth $10,268,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 592.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,309,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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