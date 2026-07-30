Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $93.6280 million for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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