Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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Life Time Group Trading Down 0.1%

LTH stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Life Time Group's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 62,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $2,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 246,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,841,053.20. This trade represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,638,669 shares of company stock valued at $507,722,099 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock worth $362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock worth $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock worth $155,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Life Time Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock worth $117,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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